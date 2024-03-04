Why Sam Asghari says he won't talk badly about Britney Spears

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in 2019; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

By Andrea Dresdale

Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari — or people in his camp — reportedly accused Britney of bad behavior during their marriage, but now, he tells People he'd "never" speak badly of his former wife.

The personal trainer-turned-actor, 30, now tells People of his and Britney's relationship, "It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on."

He goes on to say that he isn't down with people trashing their exes.

"I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other,” Sam says. “That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

Sam and Britney got together in 2016 and married in June of 2022. He filed for divorce in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

