'Wicked' director Jon M. Chu on Britney Spears movie: 'She has a story that deserves to be told properly'

Jon M. Chu is currently in the spotlight because he directed the Wicked film and its sequel. But one of his upcoming projects also involves a chart-topping superstar: Britney Spears.

Chu, who also directed Crazy Rich Asians and the Justin Bieber concert film Never Say Never, is set to make the movie adaptation of Britney's bestselling memoir, The Woman In Me. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Chu says, "I cannot talk much about the Britney story other than I have been a Britney fan for many years ... I've gone to many of her shows, and she's always been someone I've looked up to."

"She represents a generation of people growing up in the 2000s and late ’90s, and she has a story that deserves to be told properly," he adds.

"There’s a lot about us in it. We haven’t written the script yet, we haven’t hired a writer yet. But in this initial conception, I think it’s a lot about how we treat people, young people, stars that we think we own, women, mothers. There’s a lot of things in there that I would love to explore."

When asked about Britney seemingly intimating on social media that she was involved in another Chu project — a movie adaptation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat — Chu says, "I think she likes to tease the audience in different ways. So I'll let it be a mystery on her part, but I'm excited to work with her."

