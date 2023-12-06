The widespread Christmas tradition Mariah Carey has never heard of

Despite styling herself as the Queen of Christmas, there's one Christmas tradition that Mariah Carey was unfamiliar with — until People explained to her.

Speaking about which holiday traditions she considers to be "slay or nay," Mariah tells People she enjoys caroling, wearing matching pajamas and opening just one gift on Christmas Eve. She drew a blank, however, when asked about the White Elephant gift exchange.

“I don't know of said White Elephant Gift Party. Can you tell me about it?” Mariah asked.

For those unfamiliar, the White Elephant party involves everyone bringing gifts that are opened at random and then traded.

“I’m always looking for a new game. Something's fun," she said. When her makeup artist mentioned that he'd done it, Mariah said, "He doesn't sound too thrilled about it. Nay-ish.” She also said nay to the Secret Santa anonymous gift exchange, explaining, "It's just like, why? I don't know.”

Mariah is in the middle of her Merry Christmas One and All! tour, which wraps up December 17 in New York City. It features holiday favorites plus performances by her 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

