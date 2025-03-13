With 'The Giver,' Chappell Roan gets the job done

Chappell Roan gets the job done: After weeks of teasing, her new song "The Giver" is finally here.

The fiddle-infused country stomper features Chappell trying to woo a woman by explaining why she's much better than a guy: "Girl, I don't need no lifted truck/ revvin' loud to pick you up... all you country boys saying you know how to treat a woman right/ Well, only a woman knows how to treat a woman right."

In the chorus, she sings, "You ain't gotta tell me/ It's just in my nature/ So take it like a taker, 'cause, baby, I'm a giver/ Ain't no need to hurry, 'cause, baby, I deliver/ Ain't no country boy quitter/ I get the job done."

On Instagram, Chappell says, "I love this song so much and it's been such a fun rollout ... it is def a bold and scary move to release a full a** country song after only releasing one song last year and it having such a success in the pop genre .. (like I am very scared as I type this lol)."

"But I think that's the entire point of chappell roan. Be bold and scary and have fun. be popstar girl then pop an edible +watch YouTube vibes," she continues. "The whole point of this is to be silly !!!"



"Country music is fire," she continued. "It's the campiest of camp. some of you may be new to the country scene and not quite sure what to make of me having a fiddle and banjo in my song. Understandable boo ¨̮ it is something different and sometimes different can feel bad because it's unfamiliar, but I encourage you to give her another shot."

She signs off by saying, "Thank you to all the country divas who came before me."

