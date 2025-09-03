You'll never guess what Miley Cyrus' first concert was

Miley Cyrus' father, Billy Ray Cyrus, is a country star, and she found fame recording pop songs as Hannah Montana. That might make it surprising to learn that her first-ever concert was by a hair metal band.

Speaking to New York magazine's The Cut in a joint interview with mom Tish Cyrus-Purcell and sisters Brandi Cyrus and Noah Cyrus, Miley says that the family listened to all kinds of music. "My first concert was Warrant, so that says a lot," Miley says of the big-haired band best known for their salacious hit "Cherry Pie" and their ballad "Heaven."

"The fact that you took your child to see Warrant and my leg got stuck in one of the chairs, and two drunken men picked up her child and put me on their shoulders — I needed to see Warrant," Miley says to her mom. "I was like, 'Oh man, if only I could see Warrant, this would be so much better.'"

Miley also recalls that her mom took her to see early 2000s boy band O-Town, but made her leave early by lying and telling her she had school the next day.

"I said, 'Mom, I'll have school 100 days this year; I've got one night to see Ashley Parker Angel' ... the kids today, they don't understand what it's like to be in the pit at O-Town in downtown Nashville."

Also in the interview, Miley claims, "Mom’s always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy ’cause they’re hot."

"I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me," Miley says of her current beau, Maxx Morando. "Mom never really put that on the top three of her must-haves. Mom was like, 'They need to be tall.'"

