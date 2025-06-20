'Your music is terrible': Watch Benson Boone roast himself in 'Mr. Electric Blue' video

It was clear from the teasers that Benson Boone's new video for his song "Mr. Electric Blue" would poke fun at him — but now that it's out, you can see just how far Benson is going to prove that he's in on the joke when it comes to everything people hate about him.

In the clip, Benson's record label guy tells him he owes the label $10 million, so he takes a bunch of odd jobs — dog walker, car washer, pool cleaner, ice cream truck driver, landscaper — to raise the funds.

Each scene has some kind of diss built in: While he walks dogs, he wears a tee that says "Inauthentic." When he mows the grass, his tee reads, "Auto-Tune Trimmers." When he works as a sign flipper, he holds a sign that reads, "100% artificial."

When he washes cars, he's topless, showing off his famous abs and trying to look sexy, but he's rejected by a female customer with a bumper sticker on her car that reads "Mustaches are lame." As he cleans pools, he gets on the diving board, only to spot a sign that says, "No backflips."

When he sells ice cream, a little girl says, "Hey, you're that guy who sings 'Beautiful Things.'" When Benson smiles and says, "I sure am. Thank you very much," the girl replies, "Your music is terrible."

Finally, Benson returns to the record company and begs for more time, only to be informed that the label guy has sold his catalog to "retail chains, fast-food chains and movie theaters."

"You'll be the most overplayed artist in the world," he tells Benson.

"That's all I've ever wanted," says a grateful Benson. "Yes!"

"Mr. Electric Blue," inspired by Benson's dad, is on his new album, American Heart, out now.

