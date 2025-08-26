You're my lover: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged

The speculation can stop now: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged.

Taylor announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." She posted a photo of herself and Travis in a flower-filled garden, with Travis kneeling in front of her. There are additional photos of the two embracing, and one of Taylor showing off her gold and diamond ring.

ABC News has confirmed the big news, which came after the happy couple spoke in detail about their relationship on Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast earlier in August.

ABC News has also confirmed that Taylor's ring is an old mine brilliant cut designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

Taylor and Travis have been dating since 2023. Their relationship began in July of that year, when Travis said on the podcast that he was upset that he hadn't gotten to meet Taylor when she performed in Kansas City on the Eras Tour. His comments set off a chain of events that led to the two meeting and, eventually, becoming romantically involved.

Their relationship first became evident when Taylor appeared at one of Travis' games in September 2023. The two then were photographed holding hands that October, confirming their relationship.

