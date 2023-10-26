Zara Larsson announces upcoming release of newest album, 'Venus'

Zara Larsson has announced the upcoming release of her newest album, Venus.

From Sommer House/Epic Records, Venus releases everywhere on February 9.

Zara has also just confirmed the details of her headlining U.K. and European tour. Tickets for The Venus Tour will go on sale November 3, available for purchase on her website. North American live show dates will follow in the new year.

The new record is described as “a pop album fit for a goddess,” according to a press release, and will feature Zara looking back on where she’s come from while also setting her new agenda.

Among the featured tracks is the David Guetta collaboration and Zara's current single "On My Love." It joins this rollout's first single, "Can't Tame Her," which spent over 16 weeks in the UK Top 40, and "End of Time," a track about staying in tune with your younger self.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.