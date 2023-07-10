ZAYN announces new single coming July 21

Dennis Leupold

By Andrea Dresdale

ZAYN has announced his first new original music since 2021.

In an Instagram post on July 10, a shirtless ZAYN spray-paints the name of the new single on the wall: "Love Like This." A clip of the song plays in the background, and the release date is revealed as July 21.

This follows last month's news that the former One Direction member had signed a deal with Mercury Records. He previously teased his new era with a video clip that showed him revving a motorcycle and getting ready to ride.

ZAYN's last album was 2021's Nobody Is Listening. In 2022, he released a cover of "Angel" by the late guitar icon Jimi Hendrix, to mark what would have been his 80th birthday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!