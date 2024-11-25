Zayn Malik pays tribute to Liam Payne at tour kickoff

Zayn Malik saluted his late bandmate Liam Payne during the first night of his Stairway to the Sky tour Saturday in Leeds, England.

As Billboard reports, fan photos and videos show that near the end of the show, the video screen behind the stage showed the words "Liam Payne 1993-2024 Love You, bro," followed by a giant red heart. Zayn's song "Stardust" played as the words appeared on the screen.

As previously reported, Zayn postponed the start of the tour following Liam's death Oct. 16. He died after falling from the balcony of his hotel in Argentina. While the cause of death was injuries from the fall, toxicology reports showed various substances in his system, including cocaine. Three people have been charged in connection with his death.

Zayn, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan all attended Liam's funeral on Nov. 20.

