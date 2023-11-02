Zayn teams up with 'Bridgerton' star for new film, duet

Zayn is teaming up with a Bridgerton star for a new animated film and some new music, Variety reports.



He and actress Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma on the hit Netflix series, will be voicing characters for the upcoming animated film 10 Lives and duetting on a song for the movie. Variety reports Zayn will serve as an executive music producer on the film.



"I always enjoy my time in the studio creating from my perspective," Zayn says in a statement. "While creating music for 10 Lives, I was able to immerse myself in a narrative that I hadn't dictated and able to bring the characters' emotions into the music rather than my own."



He adds, "I really enjoyed writing specifically to bring them all to life. It's a film that's not only fun to watch but has a very beautiful sentiment for people of all ages. I hope people love it, and the music we created really connects and transports them deeper into the 10 Lives world."



10 Lives follows a selfish cat who takes his nine lives for granted. Zayn voices twins Cameron and Kirk, while Simone voices a student named Rose.

