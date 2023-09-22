ZAYN wishes daughter Khai a happy third birthday: "My beautiful little girl"

Dennis Leupold

By Andrea Dresdale

Earlier this year, ZAYN said on the Call Her Daddy podcast that when it comes to Khai, his daughter with ex Gigi Hadid, he's a "super full-on, hands-on" dad. Now, he's paid sweet tribute to her on her third birthday, which was September 19.

ZAYN posted a collage of photos of Khai celebrating her special day with not one but two cakes: One was Frozen-themed and another was Skittles rainbow-themed. There are also pictures of Khai opening gifts and enjoying the cake with her daddy; her face is covered with a snowflake emoji.

"Happy birthday to my everything, you are the most amazing soul I’ve ever known," ZAYN wrote in the caption. "Every day I get with you is a blessing that I cherish beyond words. 3 already!! Where has that time gone?"

"My beautiful little girl, I couldn’t live without you, thank you for all the love you bring to my life," he concluded.

ZAYN has 50% custody of Khai. The "Love Like This" singer has a new album in the works, and he told the podcast, "My daughter's mentioned in there a couple of times."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

