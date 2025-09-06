Invest 91L has weakened recently, lowering development chances

ORLANDO, Fla. — A system in the open Atlantic has weakened somewhat over the past 24 hours, reducing the likelihood of development.

The area, known as Invest 91L, is in the open Atlantic between the Lesser Antilles and the Cabo Verde islands.

The system has been battling dry air and has lost some of its organization. The National Hurricane Center has reduced the likelihood of development to 70%, but a depression is still likely to form.

It is possible Invest 91L could organize early next week as it approaches the Lesser Antilles, while some models predict the complex will dissipate.

Interests in the islands should keep monitoring this system. Over the long term, there is significant uncertainty regarding its future path and intensity.

More and more models indicate Invest 91L may dissipate completely, while others steer it northward, and some let a weak complex drift into the Caribbean.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the tropics all season long.

