2026 CMA Awards: The winners

Ella Langley accepts the Female Vocalist of the Year award during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards, November 18, 2026 in Nashville. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

The 60th annual Country Music Association Awards aired live from Nashville Wednesday night, with country star Lainey Wilson returning as host.

Here's a list of the winners:

Entertainer of the year

Ella Langley

Male vocalist of the year

Chris Stapleton

Female vocalist of the year

Ella Langley

Album of the year

Dandelion, Ella Langley

Vocal group of the year

The Red Clay Strays

Vocal duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

Song of the year

"Choosin' Texas," Ella Langley

New artist of the year

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Musician of the year

Charlie Worsham - Guitar

Single of the year

"Choosin' Texas," Ella Langley

Music video of the year

"Choosin' Texas," Ella Langley

Musical event of the year

"McArthur," HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Tim McGraw

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