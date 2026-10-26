'Big Brother' winner Rick Devens' wife reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Becca Devens, the wife of Big Brother winner Rick Devens, is opening up about her recent cancer diagnosis.

The couple shared Becca's health update in an Instagram video Sunday. In the video, the pair sit together with their pet dog as they reveal Becca has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"We just wanted to let you know some important news, because it would be weird if we didn't tell you before I had to go have surgery," Becca said. "Rick won Big Brother, and then we came home and I got diagnosed with breast cancer."

The video is simply captioned, "Plot twist."

Becca continued explaining the situation, saying, "So, that sucks. But, we caught it early because I do my mammograms like a good girl, and I’m going to get a double mastectomy. And that will be fun, but, because we caught it early, we think that’s all we have to do, which is great, and we’ll keep people posted."

Becca also revealed she will have an MRI on Tuesday. She asked those watching to "send good vibes and prayers."

Rick took to the comments of the video to write, "Thank you all for the love! Becca’s got this. Luckily she’s the tough one. Also, the funny, charming, smart, good looking one."

Rick Devens made history as he became the first former Survivor contestant to win Big Brother on Oct. 1. In addition to winning the season, he became the second person to win both the game and the fan-voted America's Favorite Player award. He cemented himself as the player to have won the most money in the history of American Big Brother with $810,000.

Fellow Big Brother season 28 houseguest and Survivor season 50 player Dee Valladares sent the Devens family love in the comments section of the video.

"God blessed Rick recently and he’s about to bless you with a quick recovery. We love you Becca," Valladares wrote.

Big Brother season 28 runner-up Taylor Brown also commented, "Sending love and prayers Ms. Becca," while director and Big Brother superfan James Gunn wrote, "So much love for you guys right now."

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