In brief: John Goodman joins 'The Beast in Me' and more

John Goodman is joining Claire Danes in the cast of Netflix's The Beast in Me. The actor will play Aggie's father, Jack, in season 2 of the thriller series. Season 1 starred Danes opposite Matthew Rhys, who won an Emmy for his role as a billionaire suspected of murder …

Melanie Lynskey has found her next role. The Yellowjackets actress will star in the new limited series Mushroom Murders, based on the true story of an Australian woman convicted of killing three of her family members by serving them poison mushrooms. The series has been greenlit for Paramount+ …

The Reba McEntire series Happy's Place is paying tribute to Dolly Parton with a special dedication in its Oct. 30 episode. "We were filming this episode on the day she passed, and it just felt like the right thing to do as our way of honoring her," McEntire says in a statement. "The episode is all about remembering those we love who have passed on, and we will always love and remember Dolly." Happy's Place airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC …

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