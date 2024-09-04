Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Othello' sets Broadway date

The curtain will go up on the anticipated Broadway collaboration between Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal and William Shakespeare on Feb. 24, 2025.

As reported, the Hollywood leading men will star in The Bard's classic drama Othello, with Washington in the title role, a decorated military leader, and Gyllenhaal playing the manipulative Iago, who sets Othello's downfall in motion.

Molly Osborne plays Othello's wife, Desdemona, during the strictly 15-week engagement.

On Wednesday it was also announced that the production from Tony-winning director Kenny Leon will be staged at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City.

Amex presale tickets are available from Friday starting at 10 a.m. ET through Sept. 12 at 9:59 a.m. ET. A fan presale, available by signing up on the play's website for an access code, starts Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. ET.

Leon called the shots on Denzel's Tony-winning performance of Fences in 2010. He also directed Washington in a 2014 revival of A Raisin in the Sun.

While Denzel's last Broadway stand was in 2018, in the revival of the classic The Iceman Cometh, Jake was last on the boards in 2019's Sea Wall/A Life, earning a Tony nomination.

Washington last tackled Shakespeare in an Oscar-nominated adaptation of The Tragedy of Macbeth, which was in theaters and on Apple TV+ in 2022. He first played Othello as a college student at New York's Fordham University.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.