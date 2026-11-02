Druski and Netflix announce new original comedy series 'Collect & Praise'

Druski is bringing his viral sketches to streaming.

The comedian just announced a multiyear deal with Netflix and his company 4LIFERS Entertainment, starting with his new semi-scripted comedy series Collect & Praise.

The series, set to premiere on Dec. 1, follows a money-hungry megachurch pastor (Druski) and his deacon (Mike Epps) as they run their church and prioritize fortune over faith. The series is built around his viral megachurch pastor character who appeared in a short-form sketch posted Jan. 12, which amassed over 9 million likes on TikTok.

"I've built my platform by creating characters and comedy that resonate with people," Druski said in a press release. "This partnership with Netflix will give me the resources to build on that comedy foundation and bring my work to a new global audience. It's a tremendous opportunity for our team at 4LIFERS Entertainment to expand our reach, develop original programming for the masses and take our creativity to new heights."

On top of producing upcoming original projects, Netflix will license content from Druski's existing catalog, including Coulda Been Love, Coulda Been Daddy, Coulda Been Records Auditions and his viral skits.

"Druski has a gift for building characters that people can't stop talking about," John Derderian, who oversees Next Gen Content at Netflix, said. "Collect & Praise is just the beginning, and we welcome Druski to Netflix."

The news comes amid an exciting week for the content creator, who will make history as Saturday Night Live's first digital creator host on Nov. 7.

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