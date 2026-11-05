Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert among performers for CMA Awards

Ella Langley attends the 59th annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on Nov. 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic for Getty Images)

Looks like these artists are choosin’ Nashville.

ABC and the Country Music Association announced the performers for the 2026 CMA Awards, airing on Nov. 18. The star-studded lineup includes Ella Langley, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Cody Johnson, The Red Clay Strays, Tucker Wetmore and Zach Top.

It’s only fitting that Langley would perform at the biggest night in country music. The artist leads this year’s nominations with nine, tying the record for most nominations by a female artist in a single year.

Her 2025 single "Choosin Texas," which is nominated for three CMA awards, including song of the year, surpassed 23 consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, breaking a record previously held by Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You."

Lambert, who co-wrote and produced Langley's hit single, earned seven nominations this year, including producer of the year for her work on Langley's 2025 album, Dandelion.

Twelve-time CMA Awards winner Lainey Wilson is set to once again host the highly anticipated night in Nashville.

"I couldn't be more excited to be hosting the CMA Awards again this year, especially with it being the 60th anniversary," Wilson said in a Thursday press release. "I've had so much fun hosting the last two years, and this one's going to be extra special."

This year's show will also include a special tribute to the late queen of country Dolly Parton, who died in August at the age of 80 after what her family described as a "brief battle with cancer."

The 2026 CMA Awards air from 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The program will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.