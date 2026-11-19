Florence Pugh attends 'ELLE''s 2026 Women in Hollywood Celebration Presented by Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari with support from evian on Nov. 16, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ELLE)

Florence Pugh is firing back at comments online claiming she had plastic surgery.

The Dune: Part Three star took to Instagram on Wednesday with a lengthy message addressing comments that were made about her body.

"Wooof. Here we go," she began. "I find it so stressful waking up and have thousands of people talking about you and your body in ways that you can't even comprehend. I'm aware that the culture on socials currently is very interested in talking about people's surgery and ozempic changes, it's clearly a part of our time right now, that there's this frenzy of people picking apart what's truth and what's fake."

She continued, "I woke up the other morning and quite a lot of you were discussing my face and body in such a disturbing way. I learnt online that I had been on ozempic? I learnt that I'd had upper bleph? Lower bleph? Filler? Face lipo? Bucal fat remover? Chin surgery? Nose surgery?! I didn't even know that one person COULD get all of these things done over night if they wanted to?"

Pugh said she was "disturbed" not only by the commentary, but on behalf of "women who now think that I'm someone I'm not" and "for having my body dissected and pointed at again."

"I have spent my whole career defending and protecting bodies that just grow the way they grow," she said. "I was subjected to fat shaming in the business from the moment I started and I have loved everytime I get to tell someone to f*** off when they are being inappropriate about my weight, and I'm not changing that now just because you've all said so."

Pugh, who has previously spoken out against body-shaming and the pressure to lose weight in Hollywood, shared the statement after several social media posts remarked on how her features had changed over time, with others suggesting she may have undergone certain cosmetic surgery procedures to achieve the look.

The actress responded to one post directly, commenting, "Guys. I turned 30. I'm a woman. Body's [sic] and faces change. It's not that deep, the fact that people can’t even tell between what's aging and what's surgery is disturbing. Sadly puppy fluff doesn't last forever."

In her Instagram post Wednesday, Pugh explained that when she turned 30 in January, her New Year's resolution was to "change my relationship with alcohol, and to be able to do at least one pull up in the gym."

She also said that for the first time in her career, she has "had the opportunity to be rested, to sleep, to wake up and work out and to eat regularly and healthily."

"I've WANTED to move my body and not take it for granted," she wrote. "Guess how much weight I've lost in all of that? 2 pounds."

Pugh said that she and her trainer had mostly focused this year on building muscle and being "strong."

"I think it's the most important thing a woman can do," she wrote, adding that she is now able to "do 6 pull ups and lift 110kg ... which I'm sure to many of you isn't a lot.. but to me?! It's everything."

Pugh wrote that she has "worked so hard to clean my head and clean my body because I don't want to allow space for negativity in my mind to grow."

"I'm looking after myself, and that's literally it," she wrote.

The actress ended her post by reminding people to be mindful when making comments online.

"I want everyone to know, I understand that we are in a warped part of image history right now, with beauty standards changing, getting harder and harder to keep up with," she wrote. "But please be gentle to yourselves and others when you go in on people's physical appearance."

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