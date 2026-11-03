Jason Statham, Guy Ritchie teaming up on new Netflix action movie

Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie attend the global premiere of the new Netflix series 'The Gentlemen' at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on March 5, 2024, in London, England. (Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty Images)

Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie are reteaming on a new movie.

The actor and director are reuniting for the new film Dogfight. The Netflix project is described as an "action-packed revenge thriller with a stylish twist."

Statham will lead the film, set in the criminal underground of London, that Ritchie wrote and will direct.

The pair have collaborated on a couple of films set in the English city, including Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998) and Snatch (2000). They also worked together on the projects Revolver (2005), Wrath of Man (2021), Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023) and the upcoming movie Viva La Madness.

Plot details for Dogfight are being kept under wraps for the time being.

Ritchie and Statham both produce the upcoming film alongside Ivan Atkinson and John Friedberg. The movie will start production in the U.K. in early 2027.

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