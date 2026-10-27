Jay-Z announced as Super Bowl LXI halftime show performer

Jay-Z attends The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals on May 4, 2026 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

Jay-Z is taking the Super Bowl LXI halftime stage.

On Monday, the rapper was announced as the Super Bowl LXI halftime show performer.

“From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey,” Jay-Z said in a statement. “Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”

Jay-Z’s entertainment company Roc Nation has been producing the halftime show since 2020.

“For several years, we’ve had the privilege of working closely with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, and I’ve seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him. I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage.”

Super Bowl LXI will take place on Sunday, Feb. 14, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

It marks the second Super Bowl ever hosted at SoFi Stadium following Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

During Super Bowl LVI, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak headlined the halftime show and performed a medley of their greatest hits.

The artists also honored Los Angeles with a celebration of West Coast hip-hop culture and local landmarks in the stage design.

Their performance won the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding variety special (live) and also won Emmys for outstanding production design for a variety special and outstanding music direction.

During last year’s Super Bowl, Bad Bunny took the stage during halftime at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Grammy-winning singer brought his Puerto Rican culture to the stage along with a collection of his hit songs.

The 2027 Super Bowl will air on ABC and ESPN and will be streamed on the ESPN App and NFL+ on mobile.

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