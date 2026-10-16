Julia Stiles to pay tribute to Heath Ledger for 'Dedication Night' on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa appear in this image from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Tuesday, Oct. 13. (Christopher Willard/Disney)

We have boxes of tissues on standby for "Dedication Night" on Dancing with the Stars.

Next week, the 10 remaining couples will hit the dance floor to deliver heartfelt performances honoring the people and places that have shaped their lives.

One dance number that fans are already looking forward to is Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa's performance. A press release from Dancing with the Stars on Wednesday revealed that Stiles will honor her late 10 Things I Hate About You co-star, Heath Ledger, with a contemporary routine to "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" by Frankie Valli.

Fans of the film will recall that the song was sung by Ledger in the hit 1999 teen romantic comedy film. The memorable scene centers around Ledger's character, Patrick Verona, who pulls out all the stops to win over Stiles' character, Kat Stratford, by serenading her with Valli's hit song. In the scene, Ledger sings from the bleachers of their high school stadium, accompanied by the school marching band before being chased by school security.

Ledger died in January 2008. He was 28.

Stiles' upcoming performance follows this week's Save the Last Dance-inspired performance, which included a special appearance from her former co-star Sean Patrick Thomas.

Next week's special Dancing with the Stars theme night will feature special guest judge Kym Johnson.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streams on Disney+. Episodes stream the next day on Hulu.

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