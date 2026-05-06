'Legally Blonde' prequel series 'Elle' debuts teaser trailer

Omigod, you guys!

Prime Video has released the teaser trailer for its upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle. The show follows the character Elle Woods, who was originated by Reese Witherspoon in the 2001 film, as she takes on high school.

Lexi Minetree stars as young Elle Woods in the upcoming series. The prequel follows Elle as "we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love," according to Prime Video.

"We meet her in 1995 as a fish in the tumultuous waters of high school where she encounters tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices," according to the show's official description. "Through it all, Elle uses her family as a touchstone, and forms an even tighter bond to her mother, proving that they can get through anything life throws their way as long as they have each other."

The trailer is filled with glimpses of Elle's life growing up in Bel-Air in the year 1995. She enjoys her glamorous existence before her parents tell her they are moving to Seattle, Washington.

"Bruiser, wish me luck," Elle says to her beloved dog before heading out to her first day at a brand-new high school.

Laura Kittrell created the series, which she co-showruns and executive produces with Caroline Dries. Witherspoon executive produces, while Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore helmed the first two episodes and also executive produces. Additionally, Prime Video has already ordered a season 2 ahead of season 1's debut.

The series also stars June Diane Raphael as Elle’s mother, Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father, Wyatt. Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney and Zac Looker make up the rest of the main cast.

Elle will debut to Prime Video on July 1.

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