Margot Robbie hopes 'Babylon' will be this generation's 'The Shawshank Redemption'

Margot Robbie is waiting for the world to catch up on Babylon.

On a recent episode of the Talking Pictures podcast, host Ben Mankiewicz told Robbie he kept wondering, "Why don't people like this movie?" as he watched the Damien Chazelle-directed 2022 film.

"I am still saying that," Robbie said. "I love it."

She elaborated, saying she doesn't understand why the film didn't connect with audiences.

"I know I am biased because I am very close to the project and I obviously believe in it, but I still can't figure out why people hated it," Robbie said. "I wonder if in 20 years people are going to be like, 'Wait, Babylon didn't do well at the time?' Like when you hear that Shawshank Redemption was a failure at the time and you're like like, 'How is that possible?'"

Robbie also had nothing but good things to say about working with Chazelle, whom she described as thorough.

"Do you know what I loved so much about working with him? I felt like no one had really put their foot to the floor with the gas, but he wanted that all the time. He wanted more always. Even when we were prepping," Robbie said.

