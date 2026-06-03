Mason Thames joins cast of 'John Wick' spinoff film 'Caine'

Mason Thames attends the premiere of 'Black Phone 2' at TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 8, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Kayla Oaddams/WireImage via Getty Images)

Mason Thames has joined the John Wick universe.

The actor is set to star in the upcoming Lionsgate film Caine, ABC Audio has confirmed. Caine will be a John Wick spinoff directed by and starring actor and martial artist Donnie Yen as the titular fan-favorite character from John Wick: Chapter 4.

As previously announced, Rina Sawayama has also been cast in Caine. She will reprise her role as Akira. Also part of the cast is Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery.

Thames' role is currently being kept under wraps, as is the film's logline. According to Lionsgate, it will continue Yen's story arc through the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, "as Caine has been freed from his obligations to The High Table."

The film is currently in production, with John Wick star Keanu Reeves producing.

The Batman Part II writer Mattson Tomlin, who also wrote the adaptation of the Reeves-created comic book BRZRKR, wrote the screenplay with Michael McGrale.

Lionsgate says Caine will be "shaped by Yen's signature approach to action filmmaking, blending precision choreography with emotional storytelling."

Thames recently finished production on the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon 2. He will appear in the upcoming Green Day inspired film Nimrods as well as the Dave Franco and O'Shea Jackson Jr. starring film Idiots.

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