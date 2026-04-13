Nick Jonas to star in Netflix rom-com about bachelor caught in a custody battle

As the father of 4-year-old Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas knows all about being a dad in real life. But in his latest movie role, he'll play a guy who has to learn the ropes unexpectedly.

ABC Audio has confirmed that Nick will star in a rom-com for Netflix about a bachelor who suddenly has to take care of his cousin's infant daughter. Then, the child's godmother shows up during the holidays and tries to get custody of her, but since this is a rom-com, you can probably guess what happens next. There's no streaming date for the film yet, which is untitled.

The Netflix film is just the latest movie role for the Jonas Brother. He stars opposite Paul Rudd in the movie Power Ballad, which is coming out in June, and also has upcoming roles in the action thriller Bodyman; the upcoming sequel Jumanji: The Next Level; and the horror holiday flick White Elephant.

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