Prime Video gives first look at 'Criminal'

Prime Video’s new series looks criminally good.

The streamer released the teaser and first-look photos for Criminal, giving fans a taste of the crime series before its first installment, Criminal Part One: "Coward," starts streaming on Jan. 13. Based on Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' graphic novel series by the same name, the upcoming show stars Monster: The Ed Gein Story's Charlie Hunnam, Andor's Adria Arjona and Nine Perfect Strangers' Luke Evans. Emilia Clarke, Richard Jenkins, Kadeem Hardison, Gus Halper, John Hawkes and Logan Browning also star in the upcoming series.

Per part one’s logline, “family secrets buried for decades are revealed as two criminals, Leo Patterson (Hunnam) and his best friend Ricky Lawless (Halper), are haunted by a murder from their childhood and a heist that goes wrong, bringing them face-to-face with a past they can’t run from.”

The show's second part, Criminal Part Two: "Lawless," will hit streaming on Jan. 27. The novel adaptation has been a long time coming, with Prime Video first announcing the project in January 2024.

Brubaker and Phillips are executive producers on the show, with the former also co-showrunning the project alongside crime fiction author Jordan Harper.

"Criminal is a beloved graphic novel created by the most iconic team in the history of comics," Nick Pepper, head of U.S. SVOD wholly owned development at Amazon MGM Studios said in the Jan. 8, 2024, press release announcing the news. "I know our global Prime Video customers will immediately embrace this story."

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