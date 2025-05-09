Scarlett Johansson, Miles Teller to join Adam Driver in 'Paper Tiger'

It's a Marriage Story reunion.

Deadline reports Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller have joined Adam Driver in the cast for the upcoming film Paper Tiger, which will be written and directed by James Gray.

Johansson and Teller will be taking over the roles once held by Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, who both dropped out of the film due to other commitments.

Driver and Johansson previously starred in Noah Baumbach's 2019 film Marriage Story. They were both nominated for Academy Awards for playing the roles of Charlie and Nicole Barber in the Netflix movie.

According to Deadline, Paper Tiger is described as a tense, gritty story about two brothers who set out to pursue the American Dream. They become caught up in a scheme that brings them into the dangerous world of corruption and violence, eventually straining their once strong bond.

Production on the new film is set to begin in New Jersey in June.

