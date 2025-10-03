Sean 'Diddy' Combs gets 50 months in prison

By Aaron Katersky and Peter Charalambous

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been sentenced to 50 months in prison for his conviction on two prostitution-related offenses.

He gets credit for time served since his arrest. Combs has already spent 12 months at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Before the judge read the sentence, Combs tearfully apologized in court, saying, "I’ve been humbled and broken to my core."

Federal prosecutors argued Combs deserved at least 11 years in prison, while Combs' lawyers asked for a sentence of no more than 14 months.

