Sean 'Diddy' Combs transferred to new prison in Pennsylvania: Sources

Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is on the move, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

Combs is being transferred from New Jersey's FCI Ft. Dix, and headed to FCI Allenwood Low, sources told ABC News.

FCI Allenwood is in Pennsylvania and has a low- and medium-security prison.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed the move, saying, "We can confirm that Sean Combs is currently incarcerated at FCI Allenwood Low. For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual in our custody, including reasons for transfer."

A representative for Combs shared a statement with ABC News on Friday, acknowledging the move.

"Decisions about inmate placement are made by the BOP, and we are not in a position to speak to the circumstances surrounding this transfer," according to Combs' rep.

The statement continued, "Sean remains focused on moving forward, and we hope that his time at the new facility will be productive and without unnecessary disruption."

Combs was briefly hospitalized last weekend

Combs was taken to the hospital briefly for a head injury over the weekend, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

He returned to New Jersey's FCI Ft. Dix early Sunday morning after being taken in on Saturday.

The Bureau of Prisons said they do not comment on inmate activity for safety and security reasons.

"We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances. Sean's health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out," his representative said in a statement to ABC News when reports of Combs' hospitalization surfaced earlier this week.

Multiple sources previously told ABC News earlier this month that Combs was expected to be placed into the Special Housing Unit (SHU) at FCI Ft. Dix.

"For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including quarters assignment or whether a particular individual is the subject of allegations, investigations, or sanctions," a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told ABC News at the time.

Combs' current release date is March 2, 2028, according to inmate records.

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