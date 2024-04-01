The show must go on: Michael Stuhlbarg won't miss Broadway performance after being attacked

Actor Michael Stuhlbarg, who starred in Dopesick and Your Honor, as well as movies like Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange, will take to the Broadway stage Monday evening as scheduled, a night after he was attacked in Central Park.

According to New York affiliate WABC-TV, the Boardwalk Empire star was walking near East Drive at East 90th Street on Sunday evening when a homeless man threw a rock that struck him in the back of the head.

Stuhlbarg, 55, chased down his alleged attacker, who was apprehended by police. Xavier Israel, 27, was charged with felony assault. Israel has three prior arrests, two for misdemeanors and one for theft, all from January 2022, according to WABC-TV.

Stuhlbarg suffered a small bruise and declined medical attention at the scene, WABC-TV reports.

The play Patriots will have its first preview performance at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, and Stuhlbarg will be there, producers said Monday. "As media outlets have reported, the actor was randomly attacked near Central Park last night," reads a release from the production.

"The entire Patriots company fully supports Mr. Stuhlbarg, who feels fine and is looking forward to performing on stage tonight," the message concluded.

