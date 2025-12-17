Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown still uses her parents Netflix account

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" FYC Event at Netflix Tudum Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

One of the biggest shows in Netflix’s history, Stranger Things, has their female main character using a different users account! Millie Bobby Brown shared in an interview that she refuses to pay for her own account. “I’m still a child, in my eyes, and in their eyes.”

Fans reacted on X, formerly Twitter, about Millie using her parents account.

Why is Netflix charging Millie Bobby Brown? She herself is the subscription. https://t.co/isN20YfHav pic.twitter.com/PlCx2GfhxV — kirankaur (@ravkiran_amg) December 14, 2025

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IS A MULTI-MILLIONAIRE

AND SHE STILL USES HER PARENTS’ NETFLIX ACCOUNT.



“I REFUSE TO PAY. I’M STILL A CHILD IN MY EYES.”



SHE GETS IT. WE ALL GET IT. pic.twitter.com/X4FZ9VTOau — Kaibebe (@Kaibebe96) December 14, 2025

Are you guilty of using a streaming service you don’t pay for? You may be just like Millie Bobby Brown!