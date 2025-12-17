Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown still uses her parents Netflix account

Netflix's "Stranger Things" FYC Event LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" FYC Event at Netflix Tudum Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
By Tory

One of the biggest shows in Netflix’s history, Stranger Things, has their female main character using a different users account! Millie Bobby Brown shared in an interview that she refuses to pay for her own account. “I’m still a child, in my eyes, and in their eyes.”

Fans reacted on X, formerly Twitter, about Millie using her parents account.

Are you guilty of using a streaming service you don’t pay for? You may be just like Millie Bobby Brown!

