'The Diplomat' renewed for fifth season

(SPOILERS AHEAD) The Diplomat will serve another term.

Netflix confirmed Thursday the award-winning series has been renewed for a fifth season, following season 4's shocking cliff-hanger.

The show’s latest season ends with hawkish American President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) threatening to attack any country that stands in the way of the United States. It’s the last straw for ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), who resigns from her diplomatic post. In a move of solidarity, White House Chief of Staff Billie Appiah (Nana Mensah), Secretary of State Miguel Ganon (Miguel Sandoval) and Kate’s husband, Vice President Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), follow her lead moments before the screen cuts to black.

Creator and showrunner Debora Cahn tells Tudum of the jaw-dropping moves, “It is very important in terms of what we’re looking at, [to consider] what you can do as a group that you can’t do as an individual, or what will make a difference as a group that won’t make a difference as an individual.”

Plot details for the fifth season of the political drama are tightly under wraps; casting news and a release date have not been revealed.

The Diplomat is executive produced by Cahn, Russell, Alex Graves, Peter Noah and Eli Attie.

All four seasons of The Diplomat are now available to stream on Netflix.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.