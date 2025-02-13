'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' renewed for season 3 at Prime Video

It's official — Prime Video is headed back to Middle-earth.

The streamer has renewed The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for a third season, it confirmed Thursday. In fact, season 3 is currently in preproduction and will begin filming this spring at its new production home, Shepperton Studios in England.

Additionally, Prime Video announced three directors helming this new season, including returning directors Charlotte Brändström and Sanaa Hamri. Stefan Schwartz will mark his first involvement with the series.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we're thrilled that a third season is underway. The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what's to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled," the head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, Vernon Sanders, said. "We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth."

According to the official logline, season 3 will feature a time jump. "Jumping forward several years from the events of season 2, season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last," the logline reads.

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered on Aug. 29 and finished dropping episodes on Oct. 3. The show stars Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Charlie Vickers, Sophia Nomvete and Markella Kavenagh.

