Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya star in 'Dune: Part Three' official trailer

It's time to go back to Arrakis.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official trailer for Dune: Part Three, starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides.

Denis Villeneuve directed and wrote the script alongside Brian K. Vaughan for the third and final film in his Dune trilogy, based on Frank Herbert's novel Dune Messiah.

The new movie is set almost two decades after Paul Arteries took control of the Imperium.

"Now a ruthless Emperor, Paul must face the consequences of his reign as old allies return, terrifying new threats emerge, and betrayal lurks in every shadow. Haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the reappearance of his long-lost love, Paul is drawn into a sweeping conspiracy, with Chani at the heart of its unfolding mystery," according to the film's official description. "As rebellion brews and enemies close in, Paul must confront the true cost of power and the fate of those he loves the most."

The trailer begins with Zendaya's Chani yelling at Chalamet's Paul.

"I trusted you! You promised me that you would never take power in your name. You convinced me that this was your home. That I was your home," she says.

We also see Jason Momoa's return to the Dune universe. Momoa previously portrayed Duncan Idaho in Dune: Part One. Now, his character is known as Hayt. He tells Paul that he is "way beyond redemption."

The trailer ends with Paul saying, "Forgive me for all I've done."

Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson and Isaach De Bankolé also star in the film, along with Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy and Javier Bardem. They're joined by newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

Dune: Part Three arrives in theaters on Dec. 18.

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