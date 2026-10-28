Tyler Cameron reflects on 'Dancing with the Stars' elimination, why he walked off-camera

Reality TV star Tyler Cameron said Wednesday he is grateful to fans for an "incredible experience" on Dancing with the Stars.

Following his elimination Tuesday night on the dance competition show, Cameron took to TikTok alongside his pro partner, Sharna Burgess, and reflected on his journey, saying he was "grateful for everything."

Cameron also addressed his reaction after receiving scores from the judges, when he appeared to walk away while on camera.

"Y'all saw a real human moment out of me, not my proudest moment," he said. "When I was upstairs getting my scores, I thought we were done filming and I was like, I needed to step away from it all."

He continued, "I was disappointed in myself, OK. I thought it was boom or bust at that point where we had to have a great score or we were out of this competition. And it was bust in my head and I felt like I let myself down. More importantly, I thought, 'I let Sharna down,' and it was hard."

Following his Dracula-inspired Viennese Waltz for the show's Horror Movie Night, Cameron received critical critique from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough and guest judge Shirley Ballas.

Ballas, known as the "Queen of Latin" in the ballroom world, said that Cameron's acting skills were great but noted improper posture and technique for the dance.

In the end, Cameron earned three 7s from Tonioli, Inaba and Hough, and a 5 from Ballas for a total score of 26 out of 40.

While Cameron expressed his disappointment, Burgess said Wednesday that she thought he executed the dance "beautifully."

"I think your score should not have been 7s. I don't know why you were given 7s, I think you could have been 8s and Shirley's 5, which by the way was the highest that she scored a ballroom dancer the whole night," Burgess said.

"It was a tough night," she added. "For whatever reason, they were tough on you. They've been tough on you. Last week, you should have got higher scores too. It's been a pattern for you. There are things we can't control, whatever they're seeing versus us. All I know is what I watched back, I'm insanely proud of you."

Cameron's elimination came one week after the show's Dedication Night, when Cameron and his fiancée, Tate Madden, revealed that they are expecting.

The reality star said that his journey on the show has been "a blessing."

"I'm gonna miss this place, I'm going to miss this ballroom, I'll miss dancing with you," Cameron told Burgess. "I love this experience overall. I'm sorry that I let my emotions get the best of me earlier but it came out of a place of just love and passion and it was tough."

Burgess said Cameron and his fiancée have become family, saying, "This journey that we've had was so much more than competing for a Mirror Ball."

"I'm rooting for you guys in everything that you do, I will be at all the events, I will celebrate the wins, I will be there for you in your lows," she added. "You guys are family now and so that is greater than one more, two more weeks on the show."

Also eliminated Tuesday night was Savannah Bananas star Jackson Olson and his pro partner Emma Slater.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streams on Disney+. Episodes stream the next day on Hulu.

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