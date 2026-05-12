The Ultimate Tour Guide: Every pop tour happening in 2026

This is our official list of all the pop tours happening in 2026.
Check back here anytime to view the latest tour announcements as they are announced.
Tours currently happening
- Bruno Mars - Shows through May 20th
- Demi Lovato - Shows through May 25th
- Post Malone - Shows through June 27th
- Florence and the Machine - Shows through May 20th
- Machine Gun Kelly - Shows through July 1st
- Charlie Puth - Shows through June 13th
Tours scheduled to happen in 2026
- Harry Styles - Shows start August 26th through October 31st
- Olivia Rodrigo - Shows start September 25th
- Ariana Grande - Shows start June 6th through September 1st
- Benson Boone - Shows start July 7th through September 3rd
- Teddy Swims - Shows start May 22nd through November 18th
- Chris Brown & Usher - Shows start June 26th through December 12th
- Noah Kahan - Shows start June 11th through August 31st
- Ed Sheeran - Shows start June 13th through November 7th
- Lewis Capaldi - Shows start April 15th through August 22nd
- Doja Cat - Shows start May 19th through November 23rd
- BTS - Shows start August 1st through September 6th
- Niall Horan - Shows start July 9th through July 18th
- Hayley Williams - Shows start September 3rd through October 12th
- Kesha - Shows start May 23rd through June 14th
- 5 Seconds of Summer - Shows start May 29th through July 2nd
Who do you want to see in concert? Let us know in the comments section below or by leaving an open mic on our smartphone app.