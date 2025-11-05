Watch the 2026 GRAMMYS nominations livestream here Friday at 11 a.m. EST Chappell Roan, Doechii, KAROL G, Lizzo, Sabrina Carpenter, Sam Smith & more to announce the nominees

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chappell Roan performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It’s almost time to find out who will be nominated for music most prestigious award. The 2026 GRAMMYs will take place Sunday, Feb. 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Before the big night, the Recording Academy will announce the nominees at the 2026 GRAMMYs Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, via a livestream event starting at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET.

The nominations livestream event will feature some of the biggest names in music today unveiling the nominees for all 95 GRAMMY Categories at the 2026 GRAMMYs, including Chappell Roan, Doechii, KAROL G, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, Nicole Scherzinger, Sabrina Carpenter, Sam Smith, and many more.

Watch the livestream here: