Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

NBC

St. Denis Medical: The third season of the sitcom makes its premiere.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins: Daniel Radcliffe once again stars in season 2 of the comedy series.

Apple TV

Stick: Owen Wilson leads the second season of this series about a former golf star mentoring a young prodigy.

Prime Video

The Greatest: This new series about Muhammed Ali makes its debut.

Hulu

All's Fair: Fans can stream season 2 of this much-discussed series starring Kim Kardashian.

Movie theaters

The Cat in the Hat: This animated movie adaptation of Dr. Suess' classic story features Bill Hader as the voice of the titular troublemaker.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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