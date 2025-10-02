Which states are most interested in classic rock? Does your state love classic rock? Google has the answer

Google Trends is a Google website that tracks the most popular search terms daily. We recently looked up what states had the most interest in classic rock in the last 12 months, and the results may surprise you.

These are the states that Google Trends says have the most interest in “Classic Rock” in the last 12 months

These are the states with the most interest in classic rock in the last 12 months - ranked 1-50

North Dakota Missouri Arkansas Wisconsin New Mexico Vermont Iowa Wyoming Idaho Delaware South Dakota Kansas Oklahoma Maine Pennsylvania New Hampshire Nebraska Indiana Colorado Rhode Island Michigan Nevada Kentucky West Virginia Tennessee Ohio Alaska Montana South Carolina Minnesota Alabama Connecticut Oregon Arizona Washington Massachusetts Mississippi Maryland Utah Florida New Jersey Illinois North Carolina Texas Virginia Louisiana New York Hawaii California Georgia

What stands out to you about this list? Let us know by leaving a comment below or by leaving an open mic on our smartphone app.