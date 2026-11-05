'Yellowjackets' gets fourth, final season official trailer

It may sting that Yellowjackets is coming to a close, but at least we get one last season.

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for the fourth and final season of the survival drama series.

The series follows what happens to a team of high school girls soccer players after they survive a plane crash in the remote wilderness.

"Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over," according to an official description.

The trailer for the final season finds the girls welcomed home after surviving in the wilderness. We see how they adjust to their arrival back in society set to the Alanis Morissette song "Ironic."

"It's surreal to be here. Feels like going back to a different life," Jasmin Savoy Brown's young Taissa says in the trailer. "When you wish for something for so long, and then it actually happens, you're never really prepared."

Season 4 of Yellowjackets will span 10 episodes.

Alongside Brown, the series stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, Hilary Swank, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton and Liv Hewson.

June Squibb, Elijah Wood, Molly Ringwald and Dulé Hill guest star in the final season.

Yellowjackets season 4 arrives on Paramount+ Premium on Nov. 20.

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