The #1 song in the world right now is a Christmas tune — and it's not Mariah Carey's

Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" may be the #1 song in the U.S. right now, but the #1 song in the world is a different Christmas tune.

For the first time ever, "Last Christmas" by Wham! has topped the Billboard Global 200. The 1984 hit by the British duo is only the second Christmas song to top the Global 200 since the chart began in 2020. The first was, of course, Mariah's song.

Meanwhile, on the Hot 100 "Last Christmas" has reached a new peak of #2. It's also #1 in the U.K.

The estate of the late George Michael, who died on Christmas Day 2016, wrote on Instagram about the song's continued success, "George adored Christmas, and he would have truly loved seeing WHAM! back at Number 1 this year.

"It fills our hearts that this brilliant, timeless song continues to resonate with audiences while captivating new listeners around the world."

