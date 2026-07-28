10 surreal natural landscapes every Gen Z traveler should see

For many Gen Z and Millennial travelers, the most memorable moments of a trip don't happen inside a museum or beside a famous monument. They happen while watching waterfalls spill through a forest, hiking above a brilliantly colored coastline, or standing beneath a night sky illuminated by the Northern Lights.

That pull toward the outdoors is particularly strong among younger travelers. According to EF Ultimate Break's State of Gen Z and Millennial Travel, Vol. III, 36% identified themselves as "nature lovers" drawn to activities such as hiking, kayaking, mountain trekking, and wildlife experiences.

Nature can also offer an escape from the constant connectivity of daily life. More than 8 in 10 respondents said they sometimes, often, or always feel the need to step away from their phones, while 92% had taken or would consider taking a vacation that incorporated some form of digital detox.

From volcanic islands and alpine valleys to ancient ruins surrounded by cloud forest, these are the top landscapes young travelers should seek out—aka some of the world's most beautiful reasons to spend more time outside.

The Vlychada Beach on Santorini Island, Greece. (Stacker/Stacker)

Olga Gavrilova // Shutterstock

1. Santorini’s volcanic beaches, Greece

Santorini is known for its blue-domed churches and sunset views, but there is far more to the island. The island sits on a volcanic caldera, which means the beaches here are anything but typical golden sand. Expect red sand, black sand, and rock formations that look like Mars.

Head to Red Beach or Perissa Beach and you'll start to get it. Yeah, Santorini certainly draws tourists, but its beaches remain far quieter than the main towns. The contrast between the dark volcanic sand and the deep blue Aegean Sea captures why Greece holds such enduring appeal.

A group of friends overlooking the Swiss Alps. (Stacker/Stacker)

Courtesy of EF Ultimate Break

2. The Swiss Alps, Switzerland

These peaks are so iconic that they have become the blueprint for what mountains should look like—jagged, snow-capped, and surrounded by meadows that seem lifted from a fairytale.

Whether you're riding a cable car up Mt. Titlis or admiring the Matterhorn from the ground, the Swiss Alps are simply storybook. The air is crisp, the views are panoramic, and you'll be running to the thesaurus to find the words that do it all justice.

A view of the Manarola town in Cinque Terre, Italy. (Stacker/Stacker)

SCStock // Shutterstock

3. Cinque Terre, Italy

Five colorful villages cling to the cliffsides above the Ligurian Sea, where nature and architecture seem to work together. The hiking trails that connect these villages offer some of the most breathtaking coastal views in Europe, with terraced vineyards, dramatic rock formations, and that perfect Mediterranean blue.

The Via dell'Amore (Lover's Lane) may be the most famous path, but any trail here will have you stopping every few minutes to take in the scenery. It is where a surreal landscape meets human ingenuity, and well worth the slightly uphill walk.

A female tourist looking at the cliffs of Moher in Ireland. (Stacker/Stacker)

Courtesy of EF Ultimate Break

4. Cliffs of Moher, Ireland

Standing at the edge of the Cliffs of Moher is the kind of experience that makes you feel very small in the best possible way. These sea cliffs rise over 700 feet above the Atlantic Ocean, stretching for 5 miles along Ireland's rugged west coast. On a clear day, you can see the Aran Islands and Galway Bay—throw in some of that famous Irish mist, and now we're talking.

The wind whips around you, waves crash against the rocks below, and you're surrounded by some of the most raw, untamed coastal beauty in Europe. It's the Ireland of postcards and poetry, right there in front of you.

Skradinski Buk waterfall within Krka National Park in Croatia. (Stacker/Stacker)

JGA // Shutterstock

5. Krka National Park, Croatia

If one waterfall impresses you, how about you try 17. Krka National Park is home to a series of cascading waterfalls along the Krka River, the centerpiece being Skradinski Buk—a vast natural pool where 17 waterfalls spill through the trees in an area only about 400 meters long.

Wooden walkways wind over turquoise streams, letting you get up close to the cascades without disturbing the ecosystem. The whole place feels like an episode of "Planet Earth" in real life. The combination of rushing water, lush greenery, and that perfect Croatian sunshine makes this one of those beautiful places without the tourist crowds that Plitvice gets, though it's just as jaw-dropping.

A view of the aurora borealis dancing in the sky in Iceland. (Stacker/Stacker)

Mareike Arndt // Shutterstock

6. The Northern Lights viewing areas, Iceland

This one is less about a specific landscape and more about a natural phenomenon that you can't find just anywhere. The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, are Mother Nature at her most theatrical. Green, purple, and pink lights dance across the Arctic sky—the kind of sight that makes you feel very small and very lucky at once.

Iceland's minimal light pollution and location near the Arctic Circle make it one of the best places on Earth to catch this show. And while you're there, it's worth seeking out the black sand beaches, massive waterfalls, and geothermal hot springs. Iceland rarely does anything halfway.

A tourist taking a panoramic view of Machu Picchu, located in the Andes mountains of Peru. (Stacker/Stacker)

Giantrabbit // Shutterstock

7. Machu Picchu and the Sacred Valley, Peru

Ancient Incan ruins perched on a mountain ridge, surrounded by cloud forest and peaks that touch the sky. Machu Picchu isn't just an archaeological wonder; it's a masterclass in how humans can build something that enhances rather than detracts from natural beauty.

The hike (or train ride) up takes you through the Sacred Valley, where you'll see terraced mountainsides, rushing rivers, and landscapes that have barely changed since the Incas called this place home. It's a natural wonder worth seeing not just for the views, but also for the feeling of standing in a place that has been sacred for centuries.

Mount Fitz Roy, a jagged mountain peak located in Los Glaciares National Park in Patagonia, Argentina. (Stacker/Stacker)

Filip Fuxa // Shutterstock

8. Patagonia and Mount Fitz Roy, Argentina

To see what the end of the world looks like, in the most beautiful and literal sense, head to Patagonia. This region at the southern tip of South America is all jagged peaks, massive glaciers, turquoise lakes, and wind that leaves no doubt that nature is in charge.

Mount Fitz Roy is the crown jewel, a granite spire that rises dramatically above the landscape near El Chaltén. The hike to Laguna de los Tres gives you front-row seats to this iconic peak, especially at sunrise when the mountains glow pink and orange. Running out of places to travel? Try the edge of the Earth.

Marius Karp // Shutterstock

9. Halong Bay, Vietnam

Thousands of limestone islands and islets rise from emerald-green water, covered in rainforest and dotted with hidden caves and grottos. Halong Bay looks like a painting that somehow came to life.

A boat cruise through the bay lets you explore floating villages, kayak through sea caves, and watch the sunset turn the whole scene golden. At the right time, this UNESCO World Heritage Site will make you feel like you're in a movie.

A view of Mount Fuji framed by the Chureito Pagoda in Japan. (Stacker/Stacker)

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

10. Mount Fuji and the Japanese Alps, Japan

Mount Fuji is so perfectly cone-shaped it almost looks unreal. This active volcano has been inspiring artists, poets, and travelers for centuries, and when you see it in person—especially reflected in one of the surrounding lakes—you'll get it.

The Japanese Alps offer a different kind of mountain beauty: hot spring towns nestled in valleys, hiking trails through ancient forests, and views that change dramatically with the seasons. Whether you're there for cherry blossom season or to see the peaks dusted with snow, this region proves that Japan's natural beauty rivals its cultural attractions.

The bottom line

For travelers who want to check out these landscapes without managing every logistical detail themselves, a group tour operator can make the journey far more approachable and attainable. Transportation, accommodations, activities, and entry requirements are coordinated in advance, while knowledgeable tour directors help travelers navigate unfamiliar destinations and make the most of limited time.

Nature's most surreal landscapes aren't just for documentaries or your For You Page. They're real, they're accessible, and they're waiting for you to show up. Whether you're drawn to volcanic beaches, alpine peaks, dramatic sea cliffs, or granite spires, there's a natural wonder out there with your name on it.

This story was produced by EF Ultimate Break and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.