12 gothic, witchy and autumnal baby names gaining popularity

ThatsThem reports that spooky-inspired baby names are rising in popularity, with parents influenced by Halloween trends, as $13.5 billion is expected to be spent this year.

Last year, Americans spent a record $13.1 billion on Halloween, and that number is expected to jump to $13.5 billion this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Nearly half of consumers started their fall shopping before October even started.

That taste for All Hallows' Eve extends beyond decor and costumes, and it even shows up on birth certificates in the U.S. ThatsThem compared Social Security Administration name rankings for 2015 and 2025 to uncover gothic, witchy, and autumnal names rising in popularity. These are some of the most popular.

1. Onyx

Jumping from 1,426th among boys in 2015 to 365th in 2025 with 881 births, Onyx is a unique option. It entered the top 1,000 for the first time in 2018, making it the fastest climber on the list.

2. Salem

Known as a New England town with a tormented past, the name Salem has also become a somewhat popular baby name among girls. It rose from 1,433rd to 436th. Its peak was back in 2023 when it reached 417th. Whether it’s the witch trial town, Sabrina’s cat, or a bundle of joy, it’s a name that’s hard to forget.

3. Ophelia

Leaping from 980th to 264th among girls with 1,183 births, Shakespeare’s tragic heroine has many children named after her. It returned to the top 1,000 back in 2015 after spending decades lower in the rankings.

4. Persephone

Namesakes of the Greek queen of the underworld saw 372 births in 2025, causing it to climb from 1,334th place in 2015 to 735th among girls. It entered the top 1,000 back in 2019 and has stayed relatively popular since.

5. Wren

Among girls, Wren rose from 707th to 231st with 1,331 births in 2025. The small songbird fits a moody and nature-inspired vibe.

6. Briar

Briar increased from 836th in 2015 to 400th in 2025 among girls and from 1,006th to 686th among boys. The thorny plant evokes memories of Sleeping Beauty's Briar Rose and overgrown fairytale forests.

7. Atlas

Surging from 487th in 2015 among boys to 75th in 2025 with 4,413 births, the name, based on the Greek myth of the Titan condemned to hold up the sky, is more well-known today than ever.

8. Lilith

This figure from Jewish folklore, cast as a rebellious and demonic woman, has gained popularity in recent years. Rising from 587th in 2015 to 277th in 2025 among girls and firmly rooted in the top 1,000 since 2010, Lilith appears here to stay.

9. Freya

Freya is a nontraditional name in the U.S. that climbed from 416th in 2015 to 176th in 2025 among girls after hitting its peak of 129th in 2022. The Norse goddess of love and war entered the top 1,000 for the first time back in 2013.

10. Ember

Fitting the smoldering and autumn bonfire mood of Halloween, this name rose from 366th in 2015 to 154th in 2025 among girls with 1,952 births. Its peak was recent, in 2024, when it hit 135th in popularity.

11. Sage

An herb burned in cleansing rituals, Sage is a gender-neutral name that, from 2015 to 2015, climbed from 369th to 160th in popularity among girl names and from 647th to 456th among boys.

12. Lucian

With a Latin root that means light, Lucian made this list centered around the dark and spooky times of Halloween because of the name’s close association with demonic characters (or maybe because it almost sounds like Lucifer). It rose from 633rd to 462nd in popularity among boys with a record 670 births in 2025.

A name that fits the holiday

Gothic-inspired names are clearly drifting more into the mainstream. Onyx entered the top 1,000 list in 2018, Persephone followed in 2019, and Briar joined the girls list in 2015. While some spooky-adjacent names still have some climbing to do, more parents seem to be taking their naming cues from the month of October and the season in general.

This story was produced by ThatsThem and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.