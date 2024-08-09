3rd teenager arrested in foiled attack on Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna

A third teenager has been arrested in connection with the foiled attack on now-canceled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, according to an announcement by Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner on Friday.

Karner, who made the announcement at an unrelated press conference, said the 18-year-old Iraqi citizen was taken into custody in Austria’s capital on Thursday evening after allegedly being in contact with the main suspect -- a 19-year-old Austrian citizen who was arrested early Wednesday. A 17-year-old suspected accomplice -- another Austrian citizen -- was also arrested later Wednesday.

Karner noted that “intensive investigations” continue.

A 15-year-old Turkish citizen was earlier detained and interrogated by authorities but is not considered a suspect.

Taylor Swift's three concerts in Vienna were canceled after the first two suspects were arrested for allegedly plotting a terror attack, authorities said.

"We have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety," a message from Barracuda Music said. "All tickets will be automatically refunded."

