Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo celebrate wedding anniversary

Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, may have had their ups and downs, but the two are still going strong after 11 years.

The Maroon 5 singer and the model both took to Instagram to mark their 11th wedding anniversary, which was July 19. Adam posted a photo of Behati sitting on a porch, wearing a cowboy hat, petting a dog and holding a beer. "Happy anniversary to my favorite person in the world," he captioned his post.

Behati shared a carousel of photos showing her and Adam kissing and cuddling over the years, including one of them smooching on what looks like the deck of a boat. She wrote, "My person for life!!! 11 years today! @adamlevine deep sea baby."

Adam and Behati started dating in 2012 and wed in Mexico in 2014. They have three children: daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, and a 2-year-old son whose name hasn't been revealed. Behati stars in the video for Maroon 5's new song "All Night" from their upcoming album, Love is Like.

In late 2022, Adam issued a statement after an Instagram model posted alleged flirty messages between the two. He said at the time that he "did not have an affair" but admitted that he "crossed the line" and noted that he had "taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

