Adele has no plans for new music, says she doesn't like being famous

Adele is getting ready for her August concerts in Munich, Germany, which will take place in a custom-built stadium with a massive screen. But she says after those shows are done, and her residency in Las Vegas comes to an end, fans shouldn't expect a new album.

Adele's most recent album, 30, came out in 2021. In an interview with Germany's ZDF ahead of the Munich shows, she said, "I don't have any plans for new music, at all. I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."

The star also predicted that the Germany shows might leave her depleted emotionally, just like her shows in Las Vegas do. "I'm very sensitive and my tank gets quite empty from things like that," she says of her live shows. "In Vegas, even though it's a very manageable-sized crowd, it's a really big emotional exchange, live, for me, letting you into my life."

"So I'm sure I'll feel even more like [that] every night after the shows in Munich. But it's a positive thing. It's just such an exchange of energy."

Adele also said during the interview, "I miss everything about before I was famous ... I don't like being famous. I love that I get to make music all the time whenever I want and people are receptive to it and like it, cause that's pretty unimaginable ... but the fame side of it, I absolutely hate."

The Munich shows run from Aug. 2 to Aug. 31. Adele's Las Vegas residency is now scheduled to wrap up in November.

