Adele says viral Olympics breakdancer Raygun made her laugh for "24 hours"

Adele is a big Olympics fan: She paused one of her shows in Munich, Germany, so she could watch the women's 100m sprint final. But at her Munich show on Aug. 11, she declared that her favorite moment of all during this year's Games was the performance by a female breakdancer who's gone viral for her less-than-smooth moves.

In fan-captured footage, Adele asked the crowd, "Did anyone see the breakdancing lady?" and noted, "I think it's the best thing that's happened in the Olympics the entire time." She was referring to Rachael "Raygun" Gunn, a 36-year-old Australian educator who scored zero points during her performance and has now become a meme.

Declaring that the addition of breaking to the Olympics was "f****** fantastic," Adele said of Raygun, "I can't work out if it was a joke but either way, it has made me very very happy and me and my friends have been s******* ourselves laughing for 24 hours."

"If you haven't seen it, please leave the show and Google it 'cause it is LOLZ!" she continued. "It is so f****** funny. Anyway, it's my favorite thing that's happened in the Olympics this whole, whole time."

Gunn, who has a PhD in cultural studies and is a university professor, took up breaking in her mid-20s. She won the Oceania Breaking Championship in 2023, which is how she made it to the Olympics. After her poor showing, she wrote on Instagram, "Don't be afraid to be different, go out there and represent yourself, you never know where that's gonna take you."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.