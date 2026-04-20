After Coachella shoutout, Justin Timberlake shares video of himself meeting a very young Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber performs at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Part of Justin Bieber's Coachella performance on Saturday featured him singing along to an old YouTube video of himself as a little kid playing Justin Timberlake's "Cry Me a River." Timberlake has since shared some more vintage Bieber video, as well as a message to the singer.

"Man, it's been a wild journey. It's been an emotional journey, but anyways, y'know, I grew up listening to Justin Timberlake and so many other beautiful talents," Bieber said onstage before he started singing along to the video. "I remember this like it was yesterday."

Timberlake reposted a part of that clip on Instagram, along with a video of himself meeting a very young Bieber. Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, his girlfriend at the time, can be seen off to the side, capturing the moment on video.

"I know this has been a long road. And I know it’s not always a smooth ride," Timberlake wrote. "I’m proud of you - and you should be proud of you too. Sending love @lilbieber."

Timberlake also shared the clip of Bieber singing "Cry Me a River" to his Instagram Story with a heart emoji.

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